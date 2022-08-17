Nimble Has Made a Strategic Investment In Its Talent Acquisition Global Consultancy
Nimble's Talent Acquisition Global Consultancy helps companies select qualified service and technology partners to attract, engage and retain talent globally.
We know from experience a talent acquisition partner with a global footprint does not always equal global capability.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimble gives organizations a framework of process and technology to manage the talent lifecycle across multiple countries and analyze the millions of data points to create a clear strategy to identify talent quickly, prioritize and engage candidates, close gaps, and minimize business risk.
— David Ballew, Founder & CEO
Laser focus enables real value creation, and a talent acquisition strategy can significantly increase the worth of services. The success recipe is simple – the talent acquisition leaders secure the long-term, meaningful enterprise relationships and external vendor partnerships that drive the best sourcing outcomes possible for skilled talent. The executives work for the leaders - removing barriers, driving accountability, creating growth opportunities, and leading by example.
Nimble will co-innovate with its technology ecosystem and client partners to adapt its solutions to the enterprise market to scale faster and more effectively. “We know from experience a talent acquisition partner with a global footprint does not always equal global capability,” said David Ballew, Founder and CEO. “Nimble empowers talent leaders through collaboration to ask better questions and ultimately drive real innovation throughout the talent supply chain.” Enterprises are turning to Nimble to solve the continued skills shortages and exploding global competition - helping them navigate the changing realities of the world labour market.
About Nimble
Nimble is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in talent acquisition. Combining specialized skills and unmatched experience, we offer top analytical and creative industry leaders supplying a broad range of services in Strategic Consulting, Technology and Business Operations – all powered by a global network of innovative technology titans. Nimble creates value by focusing on ‘Real People’ with ‘Real Feelings’ delivering ‘Real Innovation’. To learn more, visit www.nimbleglobal.com
Sue Copping, Media Contact
Nimble - Global Advisory Services
+44 20 3966 0043
email us here