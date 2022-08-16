Community Food Security Initiative helping source food for Islanders

CANADA, August 16 - Provincial funding is available for local groups wishing to establish new food resources and increase access to Island food for their community.

The Island Community Food Security Initiative is accepting applications, and is providing funding to local community organizations to assist in stocking community fridges, purchase supplies and equipment needed for community gardens, and provide support to secure, prepare and package meals that can be delivered to Islanders in need.

“Since assuming this role, it’s been extremely encouraging to hear from community leaders across our Province who are using this program to help fellow Islanders access food through generous, innovative and self-fulfilling means. This program works directly with community partners to give those in need an additional option for accessing food in the community, and I encourage all community groups and local leaders to continue to apply for the funding that is available.” - Hon. Darlene Compton, Minister of Agriculture and Land and Deputy Premier.

To date, the Island Community Food Security Initiative has invested approximately $70,000 in communities across PEI to establish three community gardens, four new community fridges, and two community meal initiatives.

“There has been a significant increase in the demand for food boxes this year, including our weekend breakfast program”, said Treasurer and Volunteer with Feed Summerside Duncan McKillop. “Our Feed Summerside program is welcome to all who can use it, and additional funding through the Community Food Security Initiative has helped make it happen, as without it we would not have been able to meet the community demand.”

The Island Community Food Security Initiative is open to registered community organizations across PEI, as well as First Nations and Indigenous Organizations.



Backgrounder

The Island Community Food Security Initiative is a $200,000 provincial investment intended for partnering with local community organizations to deliver support to help stock community fridges for local use, assist with supplies and equipment needed for community gardens and support the purchase, preparation, packaging and delivering of meals for Islanders in need.

Successful applicants to date include:

Gifts From The Heart:

A Charlottetown area volunteer-based organization that has initiated a Food Pantry Replenishing Project.

This organization will also use funding from the program to establish new community fridges in Charlottetown, West Royalty and Stratford, that will assist in subsidizing food needs for those Islanders who do not have enough to eat and to provide healthy choices for families.

Town of Alberton:

Initiated a new Community Fridge Project.

The strength they will gain from sharing food, knowledge and friendship will emanate from their pantry into the town and beyond.

Kildare Lodge:

Will use program funding to till and enrich four existing plots, and transform them into a new Community Garden Project.

They also plan to construct a greenhouse to extend the growing season.

The produce will be made available to the Community as well as donated to the Community Fridge.

PEI Farm Centre Association:

Initiated a Legacy Garden Project, to improve their existing garden.

More Islanders can be served and produce will be donated to charitable fridge, local food banks, and other community fridges.

Hillcrest United Church (Montague):

Will enhance their existing Community Garden, and will purchase tools so anyone wishing to grow their own food can do so without the barriers.

They also plan to improve the soil fertility.

Trinity United Church (Summerside):

Initiated a Feed Summerside Project to provide healthy emergency food boxes which will include recipes with instructions on how to prepare the food.

They will also provide healthy breakfasts twice a month to low income residents.

Le Conseil Scolaire – Communautaire Evangeline:

Funding will assist in expanding an existing Community Food Initiative that delivers meals to those in need.

This service reduces the isolation of seniors by providing meals in their home environment.

