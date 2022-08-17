THE BIGGEST BLUES-ROCK PARTY ON THE BEACH COMES TO NORTHWELL HEALTH AT JONES BEACH THEATER THIS FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
Tickets On Sale Now for KTBA Presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends Featuring Special Guests: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin EveningNEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three-time GRAMMY nominee, 25x Billboard chart-topper, and Blues-Rock titan Joe Bonamassa is set to host the biggest blues-rock party on the beach, joined by special guests the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. Keeping The Blues Alive Presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends takes place this Friday, August 19th at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. Tickets for the event are on sale now at LiveNation.com.
The event will feature full performances from each act before culminating in an unprecedented collaboration set, delivering an evening of some of the best blues-rock the genre has to offer.
“It’s an honor to be joined by musicians that I consider to not only be some of the best performers but also my friends,” shares New York native Bonamassa. “To have them be a part of this inaugural event means the world, and we’re thrilled to share an evening of blues-rock on the beach with fans!”
A virtuoso on guitar and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world's biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. He will perform his songs from his latest No. 1 Billboard blues album Time Clocks, alongside career-spanning fan-favorites with his incredible all-star band.
In a 20-year recording career, Shepherd has established himself as an immensely popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act, and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of interest in the blues. At 16 years old, he burst onto the national scene with the release of his debut RIAA Platinum-certified album Ledbetter Heights, and his RIAA Platinum-certified sophomore effort Trouble Is… Bonamassa and Shepherd both grew up as guitar prodigies, and they are still great friends today.
“I’m really looking forward to our show at Jones Beach. It’s not often Joe and I get to do shows together and with Jason Bonham coming too, it’s going to be a fun day for us and a memorable concert for the fans.” -Kenny Wayne Shepherd
At the age of 17, Bonham’s group Air Race opened for the likes of Queen, Meat Loaf, Ted Nugent and AC/DC. His father, legendary Led Zeppelin drummer, John Bonham, died in 1980 with Jason stepping in from time to time to help keep his father’s memory alive. Jason teamed up with greats like Paul Rodgers, Slash, David Gilmour, Jeff Beck, and more, earning a GRAMMY nomination in 1993 for Muddy Waters Blues: A Tribute to Muddy Waters. Bonham and Bonamassa were in a band together called Black Country Communion with “Voice of Rock” Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze) and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theatre) which is currently on hiatus due to all the band members' solo careers.
For more information about tour dates and more visit www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates
About Joe Bonamassa
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is a three-time GRAMMY-nominee and recently earned his 25th No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart with his studio album Time Clocks. Only in his early 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date with studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart and his adventurous side projects. The New York State native opened for B.B. King when he was only 12 years old and has since played alongside such artists as Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, John Lee Hooker, Warren Haynes, Steve Winwood, Peter Frampton and Buddy Guy, among others. B.B. King might not have guessed it at the time, but that 12-year-old prodigy would go on to become an industry powerhouse.
Bonamassa is an enthusiastic live performer, and his shows are one of the biggest parts of his career, with Pollstar listing him as having one of the highest-grossing ticket sales in the world. Bonamassa’s U.S. Summer Tour 2022 is underway, wrapping with the biggest blues party on the beach, KTBA Presents Joe Bonamassa & Friends on Aug. 19, featuring the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Jones Beach Theater. His 22-date U.S. Fall Tour 2022 and U.S Spring Tour 2023 are both on sale now.
