Disctopia Becomes Microsoft Partner as it Grows its Enterprise Solutions Division
Disctopia, one of the fastest-growing podcast hosting and streaming platforms, announced its partnership with Microsoft.CHARLOTTE, NC, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disctopia, one of the fastest-growing podcast hosting and streaming platforms, announced its partnership with Microsoft. This is towards the quest to serve better businesses that have come to rely on the platform for private podcasting.
Disctopia has expanded its features to allow businesses to take advantage of podcasting as a communication medium. Through Disctopia, your entire workforce can now access information securely and conveniently. This will help you deliver training, information, and internal comms seamlessly.
We recognize the expanding need for private podcasting in business communication and education. Disctopia is strengthening its enterprise solutions division to drive new growth and create real-world impact in these areas. As a Microsoft Partner, Disctopia strategically positioned itself to support our users' digital transformation via podcasting. Essentially, we will be better equipped to deliver unique solutions that meet the varied needs of our enterprise users.
"Our podcast hosting platform is built to serve millions of independent content creators, which we have successfully done. However, there is a need to allow enterprise users to take advantage of the solution we have in place," said Patrick Hill, the Founder and CEO of Disctopia. "By becoming a Microsoft Partner, we will be able to leverage Microsoft's unmatched technology to the advantage of our increasing numbers of enterprise users interested in an efficient means of communication."
In the end, we hope our partnership with Microsoft will improve our value offerings, and our enterprise users will be further empowered in their communications. As a Microsoft Partner, Disctopia is determined to meet and surpass the expectations of its enterprise users.
