Disctopia Launches an Affiliate Program to Support Creators
Disctopia Partnerships is an affiliate program to support indie artists, podcasters, and other creatives.
Our principle at Disctopia is granting financial independence to content creators. This is why we are not relenting in exploring every available option for content monetization.”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disctopia, one of the most popular podcasts hosting and streaming services for independent creators, announced that it is starting Disctopia Partnerships, an affiliate program to support indie artists, podcasters, and other creatives.
— Patrick Hill - Founder
Disctopia Partnerships is a revenue model that allows creators to live their lives from their passion. The affiliate program is intended for creators who can engage with their community and followers. In as much as you can drive traffic from your followers and community, you will be paid for it via Disctopia Partnerships.
The affiliate program is designed to help creators expand their income streams while growing their audience. As a Disctopia Partner, you will connect your audience with content they love on the Disctopia platform. The program promotes Indie Artists, Disctopia Podcast Hosting, and Disctopia Audiobooks.
“At the core of our principles at Disctopia is granting financial independence to content creators. This is why we are not relenting in our efforts at exploring every available option for content monetization,” said Patrick Hill, the founder and CEO of Disctopia. “We are starting Disctopia Partnerships further to support podcasters, indie artists, and other creatives even though we are the first to pay 5 cents per stream to content creators.”
In three easy steps, you can start earning optimally via the Disctopia Partnerships program. The beauty of the partnership is how you will get paid for every subscriber referred. Disctopia has also made available a professional support team dedicated to helping every partner make the most of the affiliate program. There’s also a portfolio of promotional assets that will help you as a partner.
