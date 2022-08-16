Brow Queen LA Introduces Exciting New Brow and Lip Pigments
Brow Queen LA is a renowned semi-permanent makeup clinic in sunny Los Angeles.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brow Queen LA is pleased to announce the release of its highly anticipated brow and lip pigments.
Brow Queen LA is a semi-permanent makeup clinic for lips and brows and is predominantly known for establishing the signature LA look. The company was designed with clients’ well-being, comfort, and tranquility in mind and always strives to provide guests with the best permanent makeup services, combined with a luxurious and delightful experience. Boasting over 12 years working in the beauty and fashion industries in Paris, Dublin, and London, Brow Queen LA is one of the most sought-after lip and brow clinics of its kind.
In the company’s most recent news, Brow Queen LA is launching a brand-new addition to its business with the expansion of its own lip pigment and brow pigment product line. Lip pigmentation, also known as lip blushing, is a semi-permanent treatment that can enhance the color and shape of the lips, giving the overall impression of more fullness. Likewise, brow pigmentation uses a super ultra-fine tattoo needle, along with a semi-permanent makeup pen, to deliver pigment to the skin. Both procedures take approximately 3 hours, include minimal pain, and yield stunning results.
“Revolutionary and realistic PMU pigments enable you to share the true LA look with the world,” says founder of Brow Queen LA, Tamara Bochniarz. “We’ve developed the most natural pigment tones, created by our very own existing Brow Queens, and each pigment was formulated in our clinic demanded by our clients. We’ve had to mix and create a lot of pigment recipes to meet our clients’ goals, but the number one request we get is something natural and, as such, we created pigments that make you look like you were born this way.”
In addition to its new lip and brown pigmentation services, Brow Queen LA is also a popular hot spot for other services, including:
• Microblading
• Powder & Ombre Brows
• Brow Lifts
• And more
For more information about Brow Queen LA, or to book an appointment for brow and lip pigmentation, please visit https://browqueenla.com/.
About Brow Queen LA
Brow Queen LA was founded by Tamara Bochniarz, a talented entrepreneur who has worked with leading industry brands, such as Dior, Charlotte Tilbury, and Makeup Forever Paris. The brand is based on the LA beauty culture and personal stories, with the famous Malibu Nude Blush being created for one of the company’s surfer Brow Queens.
Tamara Bochniarz
Brow Queen LA
+1 213-840-7418
info@browqueenla.com