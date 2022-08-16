Submit Release
Road Closure I 89 Southbound in Brookfield

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 Southbound is down to one lane due to a crash in Brookfield, mile marker 38/5. The left lane and breakdown lane are impassible.   

 

There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen.  Specific details on the crash are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

 

 

