Road Closure I 89 Southbound in Brookfield
Interstate 89 Southbound is down to one lane due to a crash in Brookfield, mile marker 38/5. The left lane and breakdown lane are impassible.
There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Specific details on the crash are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
