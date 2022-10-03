DMD America, Inc Offers Innovative Service For Drug Pricing
AnalySource-Public.com offers access to free online tools for tracking medication prices.FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leaders in providing critical drug pricing information since 1996 now offer the public an exceptional, free, and current internet tool for three government drug pricing sources: NADAC, ACA Federal Upper Limit, and WAAMP.
The free interactive drug pricing tool allows users to view and track published prices of many brand name and generic drugs. This new service will be indispensable to pharma, academia, consultants, government, and the general public.
It is called the Drug Pricing Dashboard and can be found at AnalySource-Public.com. This dashboard organizes government pricing data into an easily managed format, with a flexible interface to compare current and historic pricing.
The interactive pricing tool includes data from three distinct sources:
- The National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC): the estimated wholesale price community pharmacies pay to drug wholesalers, compiled by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
- The ACA Federal Upper Limit: the maximum reimbursement amount allowed for certain drugs pursuant to Section 1927(e) of the Social Security Act.
- The Weighted Average of Average Manufacturer Price (WAAMP): used by CMS to determine the Federal Upper Limit Price for an NDC.
This information is available to anyone free of charge. However, no other platform before the one available at AnalySource-public.com has presented the information in a way that is both easy to use and understand, while keeping the pricing data current.
This is DMD America’s first publicly available service, where the data will be maintained as new drug prices become available. DMD America also has a paid service drug pricing database tool, AnalySource, that can be found at Analysource.com.
