Global Cold Plasma Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 14.5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
the global Cold Plasma market was worth around USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4.56 billion by 2028 wCAGR of roughly 14.5%SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), the size of the global Cold Plasma market was worth around USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4.56 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.5% between 2022 and 2028.
The report analyses the Cold Plasma market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Cold Plasma market.
Cold Plasma Market: Overview
Cold Plasma is called an ionized gas at room temperature that is formed by an electric discharge. Cold Plasma treatment is known to be a non-contact, painless method of sterilizing wounds and promoting wound healing. The cost is equal to or less than standard antibacterial wound treatment.
Growth Factors
A key factor expected to drive the growth of the Cold Plasma market during the forecast period is the benefits of Cold Plasma technology. In addition, food safety concerns are expected to further drive the growth of the Cold Plasma market. In addition, the invention of textile products should further slow down the growth of the Cold Plasma market. Meanwhile, increased capital investment is projected to further impede growth in the Cold Plasma market on schedule.
Segmental Overview
Based on the regime, the Cold Plasma market is divided into atmospheric pressure and low pressure. Atmospheric has a large market share for applications in various fields such as the medical, food, and textile and packaging industries. The low-pressure type has a moderate share of use in semiconductor manufacturing. Semiconductors are showing healthy growth due to their application to the electrical and electronic industry, where product consumption is increasing.
Regional Overview
North America is an important market for Cold Plasma technology. Significant growth is driven by the broad presence of global Cold Plasma companies that facilitate access to technology. However, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region are expected to offer promising opportunities for companies in the Cold Plasma market.
On the basis of Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
