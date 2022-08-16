HIV Drugs Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2027

The global HIV drugs market was pegged at $30.89 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $36.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global HIV drugs market was pegged at $30.89 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $36.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Surge in the number of HIV-infected patients across the globe and various initiatives taken by different government associations to raise awareness drive the growth of the global HIV drugs market. On the other hand, strict regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in number of products in the pipeline is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is one of the most challenging infectious diseases that affected around 39.6 million people globally by the end of 2018, according to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) drugs are used for the treatment of HIV as they prevent the growth of the HIV virus.

The major factors that boost the growth of the market include increase in prevalence of HIV globally and rise in treatment & diagnosis rate. In addition, there is escalation in government initiatives to increase awareness among people about HIV cause, symptoms, available treatment options, and the crucial role of these treatments in the control of HIV virus growth. Therefore, raising awareness through such government initiatives is expected to drive the HIV drugs market growth. However, stringent government regulations for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs and side effects of HIV restrain the growth of the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

Disrupted of land & air transport services and failure of suppliers to deliver ARVs on time impacted the global market for HIV drugs negatively.

At the same time, rescheduling of HIV treatment measures has led to huge backlog of patients to deal with in the near future.

Nevertheless, as the lockdown has loosened off, private clinics that treat HIV are reopening yet again, and the market is projected to recover soon.

Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region accounted for 48.40% of the overall HIV drugs market in 2019, and is expected to maintain this lead over the forecast period. The growth of the HIV drugs market in the region is attributed to the well-established healthcare system, higher diagnosis & treatment rate, government funding for R&D, and increase in adoption of advanced treatment options for the HIV-infected population. However, the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA HIV drugs markets are projected to grow faster, registering a CAGR of 4.4% & 3.6%, respectively, during the analysis period, owing to the prevalence of a large HIV-infected population in these regions, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, and rise in the diagnosis & treatment rate of HIV. In addition, government initiatives to increase awareness among people have also boosted the HIV drugs market growth.

Key players in this market have adopted new product launch as the preferred strategy to expand their business. The key players profiled in this report include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., GalaxoSmithKline plc. AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Cipla Limited.

