Matador Men’s Cologne Launched By Graciano To Give Homage To The Patriarch That Inspired It
New cologne celebrates the work hard, love large lifestyle with notes of sandalwood, iris, and amber.
My dad believed in hard work...this frame of mind is what Graciano Ltd., and everything it produces, is built on.”MIDLAND, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born from the legacy of a beloved father who inspired a daughter with courage, persistence, and purpose, a new men’s cologne comes to market. Enter, Matador Pour Homme Eau De Parfum. Well-suited to its name, Matador has a strong mix of scents that excites a reverent nod to a man’s can-do attitude. Made for men by a woman, the scent is described as fresh and woody with Oriental overtones. But, the cologne’s creator and founder of Graciano Ltd., Mercedes Sanders, says it’s more than that. It’s a scent her dad would have loved to wear. The personification of a man’s man gentle enough to give everything to his family, the cologne is a tribute to men like Mr. Graciano. There is no doubt he would be proud.
— Mercedes Sanders
“Make no mistake, my dad was tough. He believed in hard work, starting at the tender age of seven in Mexico as a field hand, it taught him persistence and allowed him to do what was best for his family and the community. This frame of mind is what Graciano Ltd., and everything it produces, is built on,” Sanders said of her inspiration for the men’s fragrance. Throughout her journey, Sanders never forgot what her father taught her, which was that perseverance, hard work, and honesty should be the only way of life.
With top notes of woods, mandarin, bergamot, and artemisa balanced by jasmine, heliotrope, and iris Matador takes its base from the classic scents of vetiver, vanilla, sandalwood, and amber. Presented in a mysterious black bottle with gold details, the men’s fragrance retails for $86.
Graciano also offers leather goods made in Florence, Italy, for both men and women from high-quality Italian leather. For men, this starts with the slim bifold wallet and the trifold ID leather wallet.
Graciano Ltd. continues the excellent work of the Graciano name by helping others. The company donates 5% of its monthly sales to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
For more information, visit https://www.gracianoltd.com.
About Graciano Ltd. Co:
Graciano Ltd. Co is a Texas-based fragrance and leather goods company founded by Mercedes Sanders, a Texas A&M alumni and Hispanic business owner. The company has a foundation in a legacy that makes it unique to all other fashion and beauty marketplace brands. Graciano is an emotion that defines the hard work and persistence of a father who passed the baton to his daughter, who is devoted to continuing his legacy. Unlike many brands today, Graciano is committed to the long term and positions itself as a working professional’s go-to brand for now and in the future.
