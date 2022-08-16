Managed DevOps Tools Platform OpsVerse Doubles Revenue and Triples Customers

Growth reflects OpsVerse's commitment to giving developers control of DevOps tools

OpsVerse, provider of a DevOps tools platform with fully-managed open source-based tools, today announced that it has seen significant company growth, including doubling its revenue and tripling the number of customers in six months.

OpsVerse has observed that software developers need an average of about 15 different tools to perform their daily tasks. As organizations transition to microservices-based architecture, there is a negative impact on developer productivity. OpsVerse's managed DevOps tools directly address this issue by providing developers with tools that offer the advantages of software as a service (SaaS) with the powerful flexibility of open source.

In the last six months, OpsVerse has added customers that include Nimbus Dev, Praesidia Bio, Uberduck, and industry leaders in fintech, telecom, and workforce management. The OpsVerse Slack community has also grown four times over that same time span.

"The impressive growth we've seen over the past six months is the confirmation that we are on the right track by giving developers the power to take control of their DevOps tools," said Arul Jegadish, co-founder of OpsVerse. "Setting up, managing, and scaling software delivery tools is hard. Developers' time is precious and should be dedicated to building the business product, not managing tools."

OpsVerse is a DevOps tools platform with fully-managed, open source-based tools that can run anywhere (on-premises data center, or cloud platforms Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud) in minutes. With OpsVerse's private SaaS framework, anyone can achieve enhanced data residency, governance, and audit controls without spending additional engineering resources. DevOps tools such as Argo CD, Backstage, Grafana, and Prometheus, are pre-packaged with key configurations, templates, and integrations that allow engineers to use them immediately.

"We use OpsVerse to observe all the development servers managed by us," said Neil Chen, chief technology officer of Nimbus. "OpsVerse becomes our go-to place every day to monitor activities, server health, and abnormal metrics. We are extremely impressed with OpsVerse's setup ease – within 10 minutes, we had the agent installed, reporting to a familiar set of open source suite of tools, and custom dashboard running end-to-end."

OpsVerse products include:

ObserveNow - A fully operationalized and integrated observability stack based on popular open source tools that can run on any cloud within minutes

DeployNow - Managed ArgoCD that can be deployed within a customer's network or as SaaS; a comprehensive Continuous Delivery (CD) tool with modern deployment strategies

ONE - An Internal Developer Platform (IDP) based on backstage.io providing a 360-degree view of the pipeline and a comprehensive microservices catalog to provide greater developer autonomy and improve operational efficiencies

About OpsVerse

