Fertility Services Market Size Is Expected to Reach USD 25.7 Billion at a CAGR of 15.9% by 2027

Fertility Services Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Fertility Services Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Care Fertility Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Genea Limited, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp, Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group, OvaScience Inc., Progyny Inc., Xytex Cryo International, Irvine Scientific, INVO Bioscience, LifeGlobal Group, and IVFtech ApS.

The fertility services market size was valued at $20.39 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $25.71 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Fertility services involve different procedures utilized to treat genetic and fertility issues and assist with conception. These services include different assisted reproductive technology (ART) methods, helping couples or single parents around the world. Surge in prevalence of delayed pregnancies and growth in infertility rates drive the growth of the fertility services industry.

The fertility services market is negatively impacted by the pandemic. In addition, most fertility clinics across the globe have stopped undertaking new cases of infertility treatment for the next few months, till the condition seems to be under control. For instance, on March 17, 2020, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) issued certain recommendations that included not initiating new cycles of assisted ovulation, intrauterine inseminations (IUIs), in vitro fertilization (IVF), or “non-urgent” egg freezing. Some women have postponed their fertility consultations, whereas others have delayed their dates of embryo transfer until the pandemic situation ends and life comes back to normal.

Fertility Services Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Fertility Services Market By Procedure: IVF with ICSI, IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and Others

Fertility Services Market By Service: Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Egg & Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor

Fertility Services Market By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes

