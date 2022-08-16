FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Products Inc. (the “Company”) announces that, effective August 15, 2022, Jason Atkinson has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and he has been replaced by Gregory M. Prekupec, current Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Mr. Atkinson will continue to serve as director for the Company.
About First Choice Products Inc.
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Gregory M. Prekupec
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416 504-5805
E: gprekupec@dipchand.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise
Gregory M. Prekupec
About First Choice Products Inc.
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Gregory M. Prekupec
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416 504-5805
E: gprekupec@dipchand.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise
Gregory M. Prekupec
First Choice Products Inc.
email us here