Patient Registry Software Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2027

Growing demand for advanced and specialized care and increasing application of EHRs in healthcare facilities are factors driving market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends – increase in application of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient registry software market is forecast to reach a value of USD 2.96 Billion by 2027; according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The high projected value at the end of the seven-year forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for development and deployment of more specialized and advanced treatments and technologies in the global patient registry software market. Growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sector. Application and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation has been increasing over the past decade, and is expected to continue trend and drive market growth during the forecast period.

A primary factor expected to hamper market growth includes security- and breach-related concerns regarding patient data and information.

Moreover, increasing government initiatives with regards to value-based care to improve patient experience and reduce the cost of care and healthcare burdens, in developed and developing economies, are among some of the major factors expected to augment growth of the global patient registry software market during the forecast period.

The study also focuses on the major driving forces and the restrains shaping the progress of the industry across different regions. The report entails both, investigative and discovery research methods to examine the performance of the prominent market players and their winning strategies to stay ahead in the competition.

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/465

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines ,Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., Dacima Software Inc.

The research analyzes market segmentation based on product type, application, sale and geographical regions. All different parameters known to impact the Patient Registry Software market are assessed in this research report and have also been accounted for, examined in detail, analyzed through qualitative and quantitative research and weighed upon to get actionable data.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Public Database

Commercial Database

Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Product Registries

Health Service Registries

Disease Registries

The key regions included here contribute significantly to the worldwide market share. The report also gives a competitive analysis of the Patient Registry Software market. The study categorizes the global market to project the total revenue and examine the past, present as well as emerging trends in sub segments such as types, size, vertical, consumers and geography.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

This extensive analysis sheds light on an array of intangible aspects connected with the business such as important definitions, end use and total revenue garnered across different regions. The researcher has taken a conscious effort to get a closer look at some of the top performers of the Patient Registry Software industry. Other essential aspects evaluated during research include import and export, demand and supply, distribution channel, gross margin and supply chain management.

To add more credibility to the research the study examines the winning strategies adopted by the prominent vendors to maintain competitive edge worldwide

Vital statistics on the business performance is projected using self-explanatory resources charts, tables and graphic images.

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-registry-software-market

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Patient Registry Software market. Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry.

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/465

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/465

Patient Registry Software Market Size Worth USD 2.96 Billion by 2027