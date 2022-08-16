CarGuard: Protecting Vehicles With Powertrain Coverage

CarGuard is an industry leader in the auto contracts industry. The company has been around for a while and has outdone most of its competitors.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarGuard is an industry leader in the auto contracts industry. The company has been around for a while and has outdone most of its competitors. A key contributor to the company's success is its exceptional customer service.

However, the quality of vehicle protection plans offered by CarGuard Administration has contributed immensely to the company's success. The company provides three vehicle protection plans: Gold Coverage, Platinum Coverage, and Powertrain Coverage.

A detailed look at CarGuard Administration Reviews reveals that more and more people prefer the Powertrain Coverage, which has become one of CarGuard’s most popular vehicle protection plans.

CarGuard Administration Powertrain Coverage Explained

As the name suggests, Powertrain Coverage is a vehicle service contract that covers all the components found in a vehicle's powertrain. This includes the engine, clutch, gearbox, drive shaft, axles, and differential unit.

With the Powertrain Coverage, CarGuard Administration undertakes to pay for repairs and maintenance of the powertrain to the tune of $12,500. If the repair and replacement cost for powertrain components is less than $12,500, you will not pay anything.

However, if the value of your vehicle is less than $12,500, the coverage limit will be the current market value of your vehicle. It is important to note that most repair costs usually fall within this coverage gap. Therefore, you will be covered entirely.

In addition to the extensive coverage, CarGuard Administration offers bonus services with all its vehicle protection plans, Powertrain Coverage included. One of the bonus services is free roadside assistance.

Imagine getting stranded in the middle of nowhere when driving to visit family or friends, to a vacation destination, or for business. This can be inconvenient. If your vehicle breaks down on the way, CarGuard Administration has a network of partners who will be able to offer assistance.

You must contact the company by filing a claim and wait a few minutes for a local partner to come to your rescue. Minor issues can be fixed quickly on-site, but significant issues may require more sophisticated equipment that can only be found in a repair shop. The vehicle will be towed to the repair shop in such a case.

To ensure you do not experience any downtime, CarGuard Administration will pay for a rental car. You can use the vehicle until your car is fixed. The free rental car service is available to every customer whether the faulty vehicle will take a few hours or several days to fix.

Who Needs a Vehicle Protection Plan?

Consumers with a comprehensive auto insurance policy and a valid manufacturer warranty may wonder why they should pay for an additional contract when they are adequately covered. Well, vehicle service contractors are there to fill the coverage gap, so if your vehicle is 100% covered against every possible risk, there's no need to get a vehicle protection plan. However, if a coverage gap exists, you should seek to close that gap with a vehicle service contract.