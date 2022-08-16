Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,885 in the last 365 days.

Indonesia Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my congratulations to the Indonesian people on the occasion of your Independence Day.

The United States is proud of the long history of friendship and cooperation between our two countries. I witnessed firsthand the strength of our relationship and the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership when I visited Jakarta in December 2021 and Bali in July 2022. We support Indonesia’s global leadership as this year’s G20 President and look forward to Indonesia’s 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship. The United States is honored to have such a close partner in the region as we work to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Congratulations as you celebrate this joyous Independence Day.

You just read:

Indonesia Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.