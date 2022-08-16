Southbound Detour for Route 321 Has Been Lifted

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that a lane closure on Route 321 and southbound detour were removed yesterday, August 15. These restrictions were needed for roadway improvement work near Kane from Wilson Run to Spring Street.

Southbound and northbound traffic are now able to travel on Route 321 through the work zone. Remaining work will be done during daylight hours and will take place under an alternating traffic pattern for both directions, controlled by roadway flagging. PennDOT expects all work to be done by the end of August.

This work is part of a $6.4 million group contract to address various roadways in McKean County. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this job. All work is weather dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423 Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

