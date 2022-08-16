ALINA URSACHE IS FIRST IN ROMANIA TO BE AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Alina Ursache

Global Business Control Officer for ING Hubs BV is the first in Romania to be awarded this prestigious global distinction.

Alina brings a new perspective to our program and new ideas and insights to her work. We expect her influence to grow - her work will become even more important for her organization’s success.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Alina Ursache. Alina is the first in Romania to be recognized with this global distinction.Alina serves as Director, Global Business Control Officer for ING Hubs BV. Before this, she headed various risk management departments for ING Bank Romania. She has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry with risk management roles across both 1st and 2nd lines of defense, ranging from corporate credit underwriting and restructuring to nonfinancial risk management. Alina earned her undergraduate degree in Finance & Banking from the Economics Academy in Bucharest and her EMBA from ASEBUSS Business School in Bucharest."We are thrilled to see the reach of our program continue to expand with Alina’s accomplishment,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings a new perspective to our program and new ideas and insights to her work. We expect her influence to grow - her work will become even more important for her organization’s success," he continued.“The Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram was a great learning experience. I would recommend it to any board member or senior executive looking to expand their risk governance knowledge,” said Mrs. Ursache. “It gives comprehensive insights into the risk leadership needed to thrive in current times,” she continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

