3D Bioprinting Market to Reach $10.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR 16.7% between 2022-2032 | Sheer Analytics and Insights
The global 3D bio printing market was valued at $1.78 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $10.3 billion at a CAGR of 16.7% between 2022 and 2032.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D bio printing market was valued at $1.78 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $10.3 billion at a CAGR of 16.7% between 2022 and 2032. The market research report consists of an analysis, size, price trends, share, and growth rate, market segmentation, forecast for the emerging markets, company profiles, and sales statistics across the region.
According to a market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the total market was valued at $1.78 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $10.3 billion at a CAGR of 16.7% through the forecast period. 3D bioprinting is gaining popularity currently due to its rising usage in life science sector. For example, the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries are two major industries that are adopting 3D bioprinting, which has driven the market with significant share over the past few years.
In addition, some private and public investments are supporting this 3D bioprinting market globally. This kind of investment is associated with R&D activities, which would propel the market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, over the past two and a half years, COVID-19 has impacted this market positively. The usage and adoption of 3D bioprinting have grown and it also gained several growth opportunities as it became an essential technology during the pandemic. 3D bio printing’s accessibility and rapid prototyping capabilities allowed in-house fabrication of high demand for PPE and other medical services. A large number of people from multiple end-user industries globally shared and exchanged design concepts and several protocols to create protective, healthcare, and diagnostic devices.
Moreover, in various nations, the government has supported the 3D bioprinting market with lot of investments in the healthcare sector, which are also expected to accelerate the growth of the market in countries such as the U.S, Canada, and Mexico among others. The innovation of 3D bioprinting is widely used in several other industries including healthcare, construction, and automotive, among other manufacturing industries. Even human cells, plastics, and metals are being used as essential materials to print components of these industries which are mentioned above. These major factors are estimated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. This would also create more growth opportunities for 3D bioprinting companies across the globe.
Currently, multiple 3D bioprinting companies are focusing on producing artificial tissues with new scientific developments. This artificial tissue would help in preventing infection in the human body. Additionally, by the process of 3D bioprinting healthcare department could cure any kinds of tissue injuries of the patient. This method is called the mucociliary elevator. However, there are a few things such as high level of production costs, and lack of skilled professionals with elevated development is estimated to restrain the growth of the market in several nations across the globe. Additionally, the market has been facing other challenges. For instance, the usage of synthetic materials such as noxious degradation products for 3D bioprinting is hampering the market.
In 2022, a U.S-based Company named Corning launched a brand new bioprinter that would solve the bio fabrication challenges. In the same year, Finland-based bioprinting firm Printer launched the world’s first multi-material, multi-fluidic bio printing printhead. The company has also launched an entry-level model called the Printer Core. They have designed to make bioprinting as accessible as possible. Similarly, manufacturers such as UpNano have entered the bioprinting sector and this company has launched its own NanoOne Bio System.
Moreover, in 2021, Cellink launched the BIO MDX Series which is designed for high throughput Bio fabrication and precise 3D bioprinting. This is a next-generation bioprinter, and this launch further illustrates our commitment to the bio convergence revolution by bringing forward new technologies to solve the most pressing challenge in the life sciences.
According to the study, key players such as 3D Bioprinting Solutions (Russia), Aspect Bio systems (Canada), Allevi Inc (U.S), BICO (U.S), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Corning Incorporated (U.S), Cyfuse Bio Medical K.K (Japan), Desktop Metal (U.S), GeSiM mbH (Germany), Inventia Life Science (Australia), Manchester Biogel (U.K), Organovo Holdings (U.S), Prellis (U.S), Precise Bio (U.S), Pandorum Technologies (India), regenHU (Switzerland), ROKIT Healthcare (South Korea), Regemat 3D S.L (Spain), SunP Biotech (U.S), Tissue Regeneration Systems Inc (U.S), Vivax Bio (Russia), among others are leading the global 3D bioprinting market.
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market Has Been Segmented Into:
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market – by Technology:
Magnetic Levitation
Inkjet-Based
Syringe-Based
Laser-Based
And Others
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market – by Application Type:
Healthcare
Food and Animal Product
Biosensors
Consumer Product Testing
Bioinks
Others
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market – by Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Russia
Rest of Europe Countries
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of Asian Countries
Latin America and Middle East Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
