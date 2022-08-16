Five Blocks included in Inc. Magazine Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Five Blocks Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list for the 6th time With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 143%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Five Blocks has been ranked No. 3,591 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It is the sixth time the premium digital reputation management company has received this honor.The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.“We are honored to be included on this list yet again,” says Five Blocks CEO, Sam Michelson. “It’s a challenge to balance premium, bespoke service and relationship building with relentless tech innovation, but we’ve been doing this a long time, and we seem to keep on hitting that high note.” He adds, “Our focus on technology and data analysis has enabled us to scale our operation while providing excellent results for our clients and partners. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our 50+ PR firm partners, who are a huge part of our continued success.”Five Blocks is a digital reputation pioneer, using its proprietary IMPACT™ technology and big data analysis as a source for BI and AI to help shape the reputations of companies and individuals by taking better control of the elements online.Working in-step with PR and communications teams, Five Blocks analyzes a brand’s digital profile as seen in search, and maps out a more accurate, deliberate, and strategic reputation for their clients. The company then works with clients and partners to transform the online presence for the brands and/or executives.The Five Blocks team now includes 50 results-oriented professionals (and continuing to hire, to keep up with demand) from diverse disciplines including technology, communications, marketing, psychology, and education. Its clients include many Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, and high-net-worth individuals in a variety of industries.In the coming year, the company will be placing its primary focus on further developing its AI and BI capabilities, and ramping up its business development team by 200% by the end of 2023.Five Blocks’ profile on the Inc. 5000 list can be seen here