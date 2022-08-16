Engineering Plastics Market Share, Size, Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Outlook, and Forecasts Report

Global Engineering Plastics Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Engineering Plastics Market by Product Type (Polyamide, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene, Thermoplastics Polyesters, Polycarbonate, Polyacetals, Fluoropolymers, Others), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Products, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Engineering plastics are utilized for manufacturing instrument panels, seating materials, airbag retainers, fuel systems, shifter bases, door systems, driver train, pedal boxes, sensor housings, and front end modules for automotive.

These components make use of ABS, PC, PA, and POM. The key elements that drive the engineering plastics market growth include rise in trend of reducing vehicle weight, improvement in fuel efficiency, and metal replacement in the construction and electrical & electronics industries. Moreover, growth in the end-user industry namely packaging, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive and consumer products is further expected to increase the consumption of engineering plastics. However, fluctuating price of crude oil and regulatory challenges about CO2 emissions hamper the market growth.

The engineering plastics market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the engineering plastics market.

According to Shiv Shukla, Research Analyst, Materials & Chemicals Research at Allied Market Research, "Polyamide is expected to emerge as the most lucrative type of engineering plastics owing to its elevated design flexibility and shear resistance properties". He further states, "Consumption of polyamides is highest in Europe; however, Asia-Pacific would closely follow by 2022".

The key players profiled include BASF SE (Germany), LG Chem (South Korea), SABIC Innovative Plastics (Saudi Arabia), Solvay SA (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Royal DSM NV (Netherlands), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Bayer AG (Germany).

