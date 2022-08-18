Another Successful M&A Transaction Completed!!!

Berg Consulting Group announced it acted as the intermediary on the sale of Hire Image

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berg Consulting Group is proud to announce it acted as the intermediary on the sale of Hire Image , a Rhode Island-based Accredited Background Screening Company (CRA) founded in 2005. Both Hire Image and the acquiring company are extremely pleased with the transaction.Christine Cunneen, the President of Hire Image said the following: “Evan really understood the culture of both organizations and realized that our firms would be a great fit. I also appreciate Evan walking us through the process and mentoring us along the way.”As the #1 intermediary in the Screening Industry in both the number of deals and total value, this marks Berg Consulting Group’s 74th successful M&A transaction.If you are interested in learning more about either selling or buying a business in our industry, please reach out to the experts. Call Evan Zatt at (303) 875-1718 and he can answer any and all of your M&A questions.About Berg Consulting Group: From owning his own CRA from 1991-2000 and then his Consulting Group from 2000 to present, Bruce Berg has brought integrity and openness to assisting hundreds of CRAs in improving their businesses and helping them grow via acquisitions and then helping them exit their business with maximum satisfaction to the seller and the buyer. We are experts in the Background Checking Industry and limit our activities to this special market. Evan Zatt has been our key executive for M&A activities for the past ten years.