Subscription Box Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Subscription Box Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.1% and through the Research it is Predicted to Reach a Value of USD 62.89 billion.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Subscription Box Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global subscription box market size, analyzing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The emphasized key points of the report include:
Overview of Market (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 23.18 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 18.1%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): 62.89 Billion
The market for subscription box experienced an upsurge in demand during the pandemic. As the pandemic forced people under lockdown, they needed a safe mode of delivery. This was a major historical factor for development of the market. The growing demand was completed by subscription box service providers. The huge increase in demand for different products during the pandemic helped the market to evolve.
The growing number of internet users and expanding IoT(Internet of Things) has propelled the subscription box market growth. With the mobile industry thriving and content consumption rising continuously, social media has become a major advertising platform for companies to sponsor and promote their new products or services. The companies sponsor social media influencers to talk about their service, which has become a significant driving factor.
The increasing demand of foreign products has propelled the subscription box market development. The curated box service model was successful in meeting the demand. It allowed the customers to receive different products through the monthly subscription. This is a major driver aiding the market value to grow.
The market for subscription box services is flooded by competitors in the same product type. Looking at the scenario, new and established companies have started to target niche product groups. By providing products that are not easily available in the market, companies will be able to target specific audience group. This is a prominent driver in the market promoting market expansion.
Market Definition and Major Segments
Subscription Boxes are a type of e-commerce business model. It allows the customers to choose from a set of products and the subscribed products are delivered to the customers’ monthly. This is a lucrative business model for small and large companies alike. They enable companies to generate streamlined income through the customer retention.
The segments of the market, based on type, include
• Replenishment Subscription
• Curation Subscription
• Access Subscription
The market segments, based on application, include
• Health and Fitness
• Food and Beverages
• Apparel, Education
• Personal Care and Cosmetics
• Books
• among others
Market Trends
The key market trends followed by the companies are curated box service, merging different types of subscription service, and providing discounts and offers for customer retention.
The curated box subscription model has been gaining popularity, owing to the flexibility it provides in products. Curated boxes also enable companies to deliver new and wide selection of products to their customers. Customers are given the freedom to choose from the products and get specific products according to their need. The curated subscription box model holds the most possibilities for innovation. Hence, this is the most popular type of service in the market.
Many small and key market players have merged the access, replenishment, and curated subscription service into one business. Through access subscription the company can provide customers with extra features such as faster delivery, early access to new products, and discounts, among others. Amazon is a leading player in the market implementing this trend. Their prime streaming service is one of the biggest access subscriptions in the market.
Companies have started to distribute coupons and discounts to gain new customers and while increasing the number of concurrent subscriptions. As the business model thrives on customer loyalty, this is a great way to give the customers a reason to resubscribe. This is a form of marketing strategy where the offers are provided through e-mail.
Key Market Players
The major players in the subscription box market:
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Dollar Shave Club Inc.
• The Hut.com Ltd.
• TechStyle Fashion Group
• Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
• Barkbox
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
