Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,744 in the last 365 days.

A-Team Realty Group Offers Multiple Buyer Assistance Programs to Support Home Buyers

A-Team Reality Group

KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These programs are designed for homebuyers looking for property in cities in and around Fort Bend County, and offer certain advantages to make financing property more manageable.

A-Team Realty Group, offers several buyer assistance programs including a very popular Lease-to-Own program that provides multiple beneficial features to make financing or securing suitable property deals easier. The realty team is no stranger to providing first time home buyer assistance, offering comprehensive real estate services including buying, selling, leasing, investing and consulting support. With the buyer assistance programs, it aims to provide a variety of financing options that suit clients’ financial and situational needs for buying or renting a property.

A-Team Realty Group’s Lease-to-Own program provides homebuyers the option of renting a home first, and then buying it later depending on whether they like it. With this program, the client picks the desired home which is purchased by the team’s private equity investor. After all necessary repairs and renovations are completed, the client rents the property with a minimum one year lease during which monthly rent is charged. The purchase price for the property is predetermined at the beginning of the lease agreement and the client can exercise the right to purchase the home at any time during the first three years of the original lease agreement. The lease-to-own program can be used for single family homes that are listed between $100,000 and $450,000.

For homebuyers looking for a mortgage with longer terms, A-Team Realty offers the program provided by TSAHC (Texas Affordable Housing Corporation). Under this program, homebuyers can be provided with multiple loan options with 30-year fixed mortgage rates in Texas. These loans require a home buyer down payment assistance (DPA) of 3% to 5% of the loan amount and can be applied even for non-first-time buyers.

A-Team Realty offers first time home buyers no down payment loan under the program provided by NACA (Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America). These loans require no fees or points, and no closing costs. Approval for the loans are based on individual circumstances and credit score is not considered.

The SETH 5 Star Texas Advantage Program offers a grant of up to 5% of the cost of the home and requires no repayment of the grant money. Any homebuyer can apply for this program even if they are not first time home buyers.

Speaking about how the programs can benefit homebuyers, the group’s co-owner Aaron Hinkson said, “We have handpicked these programs based on how much help and advantage they actually provide to homebuyers. We are committed to finding the best real estate deals for our clients regardless of their financial situation, and these programs including the Lease-to-Own are just perfect for that.”

About A-Team Realty Group: A-Team Realty Group is a full-suit real estate team based in Houston, Texas. Founded by real estate partners Jon White and Aaron Hinkson, the team has been helping both homebuyers and sellers find the best possible property deals.

Media Contact
A-Team Reality Group
+1 832-651-0750
ateam@ateamcompletellc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

A-Team Realty Group Offers Multiple Buyer Assistance Programs to Support Home Buyers

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.