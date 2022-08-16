A-Team Realty Group Offers Multiple Buyer Assistance Programs to Support Home Buyers
KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These programs are designed for homebuyers looking for property in cities in and around Fort Bend County, and offer certain advantages to make financing property more manageable.
A-Team Realty Group, offers several buyer assistance programs including a very popular Lease-to-Own program that provides multiple beneficial features to make financing or securing suitable property deals easier. The realty team is no stranger to providing first time home buyer assistance, offering comprehensive real estate services including buying, selling, leasing, investing and consulting support. With the buyer assistance programs, it aims to provide a variety of financing options that suit clients’ financial and situational needs for buying or renting a property.
A-Team Realty Group’s Lease-to-Own program provides homebuyers the option of renting a home first, and then buying it later depending on whether they like it. With this program, the client picks the desired home which is purchased by the team’s private equity investor. After all necessary repairs and renovations are completed, the client rents the property with a minimum one year lease during which monthly rent is charged. The purchase price for the property is predetermined at the beginning of the lease agreement and the client can exercise the right to purchase the home at any time during the first three years of the original lease agreement. The lease-to-own program can be used for single family homes that are listed between $100,000 and $450,000.
For homebuyers looking for a mortgage with longer terms, A-Team Realty offers the program provided by TSAHC (Texas Affordable Housing Corporation). Under this program, homebuyers can be provided with multiple loan options with 30-year fixed mortgage rates in Texas. These loans require a home buyer down payment assistance (DPA) of 3% to 5% of the loan amount and can be applied even for non-first-time buyers.
A-Team Realty offers first time home buyers no down payment loan under the program provided by NACA (Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America). These loans require no fees or points, and no closing costs. Approval for the loans are based on individual circumstances and credit score is not considered.
The SETH 5 Star Texas Advantage Program offers a grant of up to 5% of the cost of the home and requires no repayment of the grant money. Any homebuyer can apply for this program even if they are not first time home buyers.
Speaking about how the programs can benefit homebuyers, the group’s co-owner Aaron Hinkson said, “We have handpicked these programs based on how much help and advantage they actually provide to homebuyers. We are committed to finding the best real estate deals for our clients regardless of their financial situation, and these programs including the Lease-to-Own are just perfect for that.”
About A-Team Realty Group: A-Team Realty Group is a full-suit real estate team based in Houston, Texas. Founded by real estate partners Jon White and Aaron Hinkson, the team has been helping both homebuyers and sellers find the best possible property deals.
