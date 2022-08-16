Advanced Analytics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 22% Rate

Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022

The Global Advanced Analytics Market Report by TBRC covers advanced analytics market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022”, the advanced analytics market share is expected to grow from $27.75 billion in 2021 to $33.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The advanced analytic market size is expected to grow to $74.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.1%. As per the advanced analytics market research, growing usage of analytical solutions is likely to propel the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Advanced Analytics Market

As per the advanced analytics market analysis, technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the advanced analytics market. Introducing new technologies or technology advancements will help the growth of the advanced analytics market rapidly and provide an enhanced product to the customers. For instance, in August 2021, CROSSMARK, a sales and marketing services agency, announced the national introduction of Accelerator, a state-of-the-art data analysis platform for CPG sales and marketing activities. The product uses big data technology to combine the largest data sets in the CPG industry with best-in-class analytics horsepower to deliver intuitive visualization of analytical tasks critical for smarter selling and faster growth. By employing machine learning (AI) capabilities and integrating new data sources, the platform is designed to grow over time.

Overview Of The Advanced Analytics Market

The advanced analytics market segmentation consists of sales of the advanced analytic technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a data analysis methodology that uses predictive modeling, machine learning algorithms, deep learning, business process automation, and other statistical approaches to analyze corporate data from a variety of data sources. Advanced analytics makes use of data science, which includes mature methods of analysis, to forecast future trends and predict the possibility of prospective events. While basic business intelligence and analytics can provide a picture of the business, advanced analytics can estimate future patterns or outcomes for a more in-depth insight into the organization. Advanced analytics provides a broader set of capabilities to cope with difficulties that typical backward-looking BI cannot, allowing for more strategic decision-making in the future.

Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Big Data Analytics, Predictive Analytics

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Vertical: Banking, Finance Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defence, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others

• By Geography: The global advanced analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, KNIME AG., Statsoft, Teletrac Navman Ltd, Procon Analytics, IMS Software Inc, and CloudMade.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of advanced analytics market. The market report analyzes advanced analytics global market size, advanced analytics global market growth drivers, advanced analytics global market segments, advanced analytics market major players, advanced analytics market growth across geographies, and advanced analytics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

