Global Molecular Diagnostics Market grew USD 19.86 Billion by 2030 , at a CAGR of 12.4% | Analysis by Emergen Research

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising usage of POC diagnostic tests are key factors driving market revenue growth

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size – USD 19.86 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Changing technological landscape in diagnostics is driving demand for molecular diagnostics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 16.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increased use of point-of-care diagnostic tests and an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases are some of the major reasons boosting market revenue growth. In comparison to conventional diagnostic methods, point-of-care (PoC) diagnostic testing technologies have a number of advantages, including lower costs, increased efficiency, and the possibility to deliver quick data for decision-making. Additionally, the urge to organise medical services around the patient rather than the practitioner is driving the growing usage of Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics testing equipment. Numerous individuals find testing inconvenient because the process is typically done independently of consultations.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted healthcare industry procedures. The global market for molecular diagnostics is expected to expand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a strain on healthcare systems around the world and boosted the demand for the creation of diagnostic tools and diagnostic service facilities. The need for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests to detect COVID-19 increased as the number of COVID-19 patients increased.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the molecular diagnostics market . Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 57.1% in 2019, owing to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

The DNA Sequencing and NGS segment are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to its increasing application in genomics research.

Oncology is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers to produce technologically advanced molecular diagnostics.

The research scrutinizes new growth opportunities, carried out with an in-depth analysis of the global Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of development, and data analysis accounting for every aspect of the Molecular Diagnostics Market . Moreover, the report delivers information on regions, types, key drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rates, forecasts, and market size (quantity and value), and market segment by region.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular diagnostics market based on product & service, technology, application, end-use, test location, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Reagent & Kits

Instruments

Software & Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing

DNA Microarray

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infectious Diseases

COVID-19

Hepatitis

Clostridium Difficile

Tuberculosis (TB) and Drug-resistant TB

HIV

Meningitis

Influenza

HPV

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Others

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2030, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2030. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 :

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Molecular Diagnostics Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Molecular Diagnostics Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

