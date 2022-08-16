The Podcast Connector Announces New Preferred Partnership with Kelly K. O’Neil

O’Neil is a reputed profit strategy consultant and host of The Epic Podcast

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Podcast Connector has officially announced a new preferred partnership with Kelly K. O’Neil, their exclusive partner for profit consulting. This partnership will help up-and-coming experts ensure that their entire platform is profitable so that they can serve more people.

Kelly K. O’Neil is an exceptional addition to the ever-growing roster of powerhouse New Thought Leaders who’ve already partnered with The Podcast Connector. She is perhaps the most sought-after brand positioning and platform development strategist and profit strategist whose emphasis includes tech startups, professional services firms, medical/dental practices, small businesses, and other service professionals.

She’s also the founder of the multi-million dollar brand encompassing Innovate Profit Consulting, Innovate Brand Agency, The UpLevel Community, and other ventures. Her podcast, The Epic Podcast, is designed for women entrepreneurs. As a female entrepreneur herself, O’Neil set out to write a new narrative for women business owners. Through her podcast, these are the kinds of topics she covers to help other women succeed.



The Podcast Connector looks forward to collaborating with O’Neil, as well as the clients who join forces with her to launch their idea out into the world. More information can be found at https://www.thepodcastconnector.com.

ABOUT THE PODCAST CONNECTOR

The Podcast Connector connects vision-led guests and aligned podcasts to help their voices be heard and make maximum impact.

CONTACT

The Podcast Connector

mail: thepodconnector@gmail.com

Website: https://www.thepodcastconnector.com