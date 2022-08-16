The Podcast Connector Welcomes New CEO, Jennifer Longmore

Longmore has a wealth of experience helping people manifest their life’s purpose

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at The Podcast Connector is thrilled to announce that they’ve named a new CEO. Jennifer Longmore, a sought-after media personality and serial entrepreneur. She is the perfect person to support experts and thought leaders expand their mission! Her life and career experiences include working with people to help them manifest their destinies, and she is excited to serve as the new CEO at The Podcast Connector.

Longmore knows the importance of quickly establishing oneself as the leading authority in one’s industry and now, the new CEO at The Podcast Connector, she will lead this company into expanding the range of services available to thought leaders in spreading messages of hope and inspiration during the palpable shift in the world that we are all witness to.

The Podcast Connector, as the name implies, connects those who have visionary ideas with mature podcasts. This allows them to get their message out to the world in an extremely effective and cost-efficient manner. The Podcast Connector has a roster of pre-vetted podcasts, and they use this list to align clients with the best opportunities possible.

This alternative to traditional marketing generates immense organic reach and has gained a wealth of massive feedback from clients who’ve seen quick ROIs (returns on investment). Longmore brings her business acumen and affinity for connecting people with opportunities to the table.

Longmore is already serving as CEO, and according to the team at The Podcast Connector, she is doing a wonderful job. The company is looking forward to seeing the growth of The Podcast Connector with Longmore at the helm. More information, including booking details, can be found now at https://www.thepodcastconnector.com.

ABOUT THE PODCAST CONNECTOR

The Podcast Connector connects vision-led guests and aligned podcasts to help their voices be heard and make maximum impact.