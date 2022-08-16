Clinical Trial Software Market Research | Edition 2021 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Clinical Trial Software Market Size – USD 900.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.6%, Market Trends –Increasing focus on decentralized or virtual clinical trials” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical trial software market size reached USD 900.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is a key factor driving global clinical trial software market revenue growth. Increasing targeted patient population has increased the need for faster drug development, which is leading to rising demand for clinical trial management solutions to simplify the complexities associated with clinical trial processes and to streamline the entire clinical research workflow.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Clinical Trial Software business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Clinical Trial Software market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On-cloud segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based clinical trial management solution for offering various advantages such as flexibility, scalability, faster deployment, and ease of integration with other applications.

Software as a Service (SAAS) segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of SAAS platform for enabling high quality data capture, collaboration, real-time decision making and improving operational efficiency of clinical trials.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of clinical trial software to increase the efficiency of clinical trials, reduce time and costs involved in drug discovery, achieve compliance, and receive regulatory approval for newly developed novel drugs.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Clinical Trial Software market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Clinical Trial Software market players.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Clinical Trial Software market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Clinical Trial Software market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical trial software market on the basis of deployment, delivery, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Web-Based

Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise)

Software as a Service (SAAS)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Medidata Solutions Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corp., RealTime Software Solutions LLC, BioClinica Inc., MasterControl Inc., MedNet Solutions Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and ArisGlobal LLC.

