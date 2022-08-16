Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Report 2021-2028: Featuring Key Players Bayer AG, Eisai, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer

Emergen Research Logo

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of cancer globally

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Antibody-Drug Conjugates industry for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

The global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer along with growing geriatric population is driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates are used to treat cancer and are safer than other types of cancer therapies.

Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.

Competitive Landscape:

The Antibody-Drug Conjugates report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, ProfoundBio announced completion of USD 55 million Series A funding on advance novel antibody-drug conjugate portfolio. The financing is being led by Lilly Asia Venture and co-led by LYFE Capital, with participation from Oriza and Sequoia Capital China. ProfoundBio will use the funds to accelerate development of ADCs and IO therapeutics.

Non-cleavable linkage segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 owing to greater advantages over cleavable linkers due to increased plasma stability. These linkers can potentially offer a greater therapeutic window due to the fact that the payload derivative from non-cleavable ADCs can kill target cells. It also provides great tolerability and stability.

Lung cancer is among the leading causes of deaths in both men and women globally. Despite development in treatments, patients with cancer continue to suffer with limited treatment options. ADC has emerged as a significant therapy for lung cancer as it has tumor specificity and powerful tumor-killing effect.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Antibody-Drug Conjugates report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

