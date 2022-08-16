Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Market worth $2.18 billion by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices info Neurovascular Embolization Devices segment

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market- by Product Type (Aneurysm Clips, Liquid Embolic Systems, Flow Diversion Stents, Embolization Coils and Intrasaccular Flow Disruptors), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Specialty Clinics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Volume Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global global Neurovascular Embolization Devices market is valued at US$ 1.34 billion, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.18 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.79 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Brain aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations are two examples of aberrant blood vessel growth in the brain that are treated with neurovascular embolization devices. These tools block or stop blood flow to undesirable vascular abnormalities. It consists of Intrasaccular Flow Disruptors, Liquid Embolic Systems, Aneurysm Clips, Flow Diversion Stents, and Embolization Coils. The most popular form of treatment for brain aneurysms is embolization coils, which are followed by aneurysm clamps and flow diversion stents. These coils are medical devices that a doctor implants under prescription into the aneurysm sac to impede blood flow and encourage thrombosis. Follow-up imaging is performed when post-procedure is necessary because coil-treated aneurysms may have residual filling or return, putting the patient at risk for late haemorrhage.

A significant target patient population, consistent product development and commercialization, and appropriate medical reimbursements are key drivers anticipated to propel the growth of the neurovascular embolization devices market during the forecast period. The expansion of the market for neurovascular embolization devices is also projected to be aided by improved healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and the rising demand for effective neurovascular devices. The top companies that are using product launches and acquisition tactics to compete in the market dominate the neurovascular embolization device market. The market for neurovascular embolization devices may see additional prospects in the near future due to the expansion of research in the area of neurovascular treatments and the rising demand for minimally invasive neurosurgery procedures. On the other hand, it is also predicted that the market for neurovascular embolization devices will see growth challenges in the upcoming years due to rigorous regulations and a shortage of qualified neurosurgeons.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Neurovascular Embolization Devices market over the forecast years because of the presence of a high number of relevant players. Furthermore, the prevalence of neurovascular illnesses in the area will drive the growth of the neurovascular embolization devices market during the forecast period. In addition, the Asia Pacific Neurovascular Embolization Devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the raised awareness of modern and innovative neurovascular devices. Furthermore, the region's vast patient pool and rising healthcare spending will drive growth in the neurovascular embolization devices market in the upcoming years.

Major market players operating in the Neurovascular Embolization Devices market include Acandis GmBH, B. Braun, Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus), KLS Martin, BALT Extrusion, Emboflu, Stryker, Medtronic Plc, Mizuho Medical, Phenox GmBH, Spartan Micro, Peter Lazic GmBH, Terumo Corporation (MicroVention) among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2021, for the recently acquired radial artery access portfolio from RIST Neurovascular, Inc., Medtronic announced an increase in its limited site release.

• In January 2021, Genesis MedTech Group and Penumbra, Inc. launched a strategic alliance to expand their neurovascular business in China. To establish a neurovascular franchise, the company has opted to complete the purchase of Hua MedTech.

• In December 2020, the intrasaccular aneurysm therapeutic device WEB embolization system from Terumo Corporation was made available in Japan.

Market Segments

