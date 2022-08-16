Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 4.29 Billion By 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market is forecast to reach USD 4.29 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market is forecast to reach USD 4.29 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructooligosaccharides [FOS], one of the commonly used alternative sweeteners, are a form of carbohydrate. Another word for sugar is a saccharide, and a molecule formed of a small group of these sugars is oligosaccharide. FOS is widely used as an alternative sweeter as it contains fewer calories as compared to sugar, and it does not increase the blood sugar. FOS has been used as a popular sweeter in Korea and Japan for many years, even before 1990. It is now that FOS is gaining popularity in Western nations because of its prebiotic effects. In various researches, it has been stated that there is a positive correlation between decreasing serum glucose levels and FOS intake. As compared to other sweeteners, FOS does not increase the blood sugar due to which, it is considered to be an ideal choice for diabetic patients looking for alternative sweeteners. Herein, continuous rise in geriatric population, increasing rate of obesity and diabetes would foster the growth of the sector. Factors like advancements in manufacturing techniques and the increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners and elevating consumption of functional food would also propel the growth of the industry.

In regards to region, North America occupied a considerable share of the industry. The market share held by the region is attributed to increasing demand for dietary supplements, high rate of obesity in the U.S., two out of three adults in the U.S. are obese or overweight, which is supporting the growth of the sector in this region.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1336

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Fructooligosaccharides market held a market share of USD 1.95 Billion in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.4% during the forecast period.

• In context to Source, the Inulin segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 10.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 48.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the Inulin segment is attributed to various benefits associated with it, like, it helps in controlling diabetes, improves digestive health and promotes weight loss, which is resulting in the growing popularity of this source of FOS in various dietary supplement & food and beverage products, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

• In context to Form, the Liquid segment held a larger market share of more than 70.0% in 2020, with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Liquid segment is attributed to the fact that one of the major sources of FOS is FOS syrup, and most of the commercially prepared FOS is in liquid form, i.e., syrup, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.

• In regards to Application, the Infant formulations segment held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2020, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Infant formulations segment is attributed to the effectiveness of FOS in mimicking non-digestible oligosaccharides present in breast milk that effects development of intestinal microbiota among infants, due to the ability of FOS to act as a probiotic, results in elevated use of FOS in infant formulations, contributing to the market share held by this segment.

• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 24.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the APAC region is attributed to the rising demand for infant formula, elevating demand for dietary supplements, and high demand for animal feeds, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

• Key participants include Beghin-Meiji, Baolingbao, CJ CheilJedang, Beneo, Ingredion, Cosucra, Quantum Hi-Tech, Meiji Food Materia, Tata, and Sensus.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1336

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fructooligosaccharides market according to Source, Form, Application, and Region:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Sucrose

• Inulin

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Solid

• Liquid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Infant formulations

• Food & beverages

• Animal feed

• Dietary supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1336

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data

Borage Oil Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/16/2001381/0/en/Borage-Oil-Market-To-Reach-USD-61-6-Million-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Food Emulsifiers Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/24/1920195/0/en/Food-Emulsifiers-Market-To-Reach-USD-4-504-7-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Specialty Fats and Oils Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/09/1927474/0/en/Specialty-Fats-Market-To-Reach-USD-4-63-Billion-and-Specialty-Oils-Market-To-Reach-USD-24-63-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.