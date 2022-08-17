Business Reporter: Supporting the green grid through digital innovation
A software solution that helps optimize efficiency, profitability and cut carbon emissionsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Lisa Wee, Vice-President, Head of Sustainability, AVEVA explains how AVEVA’s industrial software empowered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables renewable energy producers and grid operators to overcome barriers such as intermittency and the wide distribution of hundreds or even thousands of assets.
Data coming from these assets needs to be aggregated into a single view first and then – in order to detect patterns and gain insights – layered with AI-powered data analytics. By making the network and its operation visible, energy producers can harness terabytes of data to understand how their assets have been performing and leverage this intelligence to better predict future asset performance and use the scope and scale of automation to optimize the grid.
Based on this information, energy network operators can contribute to greening the grid by reshaping and optimizing their operations to manage the complexity of the energy transition. This simultaneously reduces energy and power supply risk and enables more efficient operations of the grid.
Another important aspect of AVEVA’s software is that in addition to optimizing the operation of a network to save costs, it can also play a key role in measuring carbon emissions across the whole energy network. This enables both grid operators and businesses to monitor and evidence how they are delivering on their commitments to net zero targets. AVEVA is trusted by 90% of the world’s leading global power operators and will support new power capacity coming onstream between 2022-2026, 95% of which is forecast to come from renewables.
To learn more about how AVEVA’s solutions contribute to the green grid transition, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About AVEVA
AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners. Over 20,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines or infrastructure. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability. In August 2021 AVEVA announced that it had committed to setting 1.5°C-aligned emission reduction targets across all three Scopes as part of joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign.
www.aveva.com
