Sulfamic Acid Market Trends, Developments, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022 to 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sulfamic acid market size was significantly robust in 2021, and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization and rising consumer demand for various products are some major factors expected to drive revenue growth of market over the forecast period.

Sulfamic acid also known as amidosulfonic acid, or sulfamidic acid, which is the simplest form of sulfamic acid, that consists of a sulfur atom covalently bounded in single bonds with hydroxyl and amino groups, along with a double bond with two oxygen atoms. It is a stable crystalline solid that is non-hygroscopic in nature and shows slight solubility in methanol, acetone, concentrated sulfuric acid, and ether, among others. Commercial production of sulfamic acid is carried out using a fuming process involving urea and sulfuric acid. Sulfamic acid is known as a less corrosive acid to metals in comparison to other strong acid such as hydrochloric acid.

Increasing use of sulfamic acid in production of therapeutic agents such as anti-epileptic drugs, antibiotics, variety of inhibitory drugs, and proteases, among others are some major factors expected to drive revenue growth of global sulfamic acid market over the forecast period. Use of sulfamic acid as a relieving agent is increasing rapidly due to rising demand in the plastic and leather coloring industries. In addition, sulfamic acid helps in production of cleaner pigments of shades leading to expansion of dye products and dye producing industries. Moreover, rising developments in packaging industries and rising demand for packed, ready to eat food and dairy products are some factors contributing to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period.

Major companies

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd

Brenntag NV

Redox Pty Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Palm Commodities International

Timuraya

Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED

Nuchem Ltd.

Shree Sulphamic Chemicals

Raviraj Group

Tangshan Sanding Chemical Co., Ltd.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Powder

Liquid

Crystal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Paper and Pulp

Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Region Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

