Sulfamic Acid Market Trends, Developments, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022 to 2030
Reports And Data
Rising consumer demand for various products are some major factors expected to drive revenue growth of market over the forecast period.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sulfamic acid market size was significantly robust in 2021, and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization and rising consumer demand for various products are some major factors expected to drive revenue growth of market over the forecast period.
Sulfamic acid also known as amidosulfonic acid, or sulfamidic acid, which is the simplest form of sulfamic acid, that consists of a sulfur atom covalently bounded in single bonds with hydroxyl and amino groups, along with a double bond with two oxygen atoms. It is a stable crystalline solid that is non-hygroscopic in nature and shows slight solubility in methanol, acetone, concentrated sulfuric acid, and ether, among others. Commercial production of sulfamic acid is carried out using a fuming process involving urea and sulfuric acid. Sulfamic acid is known as a less corrosive acid to metals in comparison to other strong acid such as hydrochloric acid.
Increasing use of sulfamic acid in production of therapeutic agents such as anti-epileptic drugs, antibiotics, variety of inhibitory drugs, and proteases, among others are some major factors expected to drive revenue growth of global sulfamic acid market over the forecast period. Use of sulfamic acid as a relieving agent is increasing rapidly due to rising demand in the plastic and leather coloring industries. In addition, sulfamic acid helps in production of cleaner pigments of shades leading to expansion of dye products and dye producing industries. Moreover, rising developments in packaging industries and rising demand for packed, ready to eat food and dairy products are some factors contributing to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period.
Major companies
Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd
Brenntag NV
Redox Pty Ltd.
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
Palm Commodities International
Timuraya
Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED
Nuchem Ltd.
Shree Sulphamic Chemicals
Raviraj Group
Tangshan Sanding Chemical Co., Ltd.
Segments covered in the report:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Powder
Liquid
Crystal
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Paper and Pulp
Cosmetics
Food and Beverage
Agriculture
Pharmaceutical
Region Outlook:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
