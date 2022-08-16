Security First To Open A Bank Account Online
Superior Credit Union offers comprehensive banking services throughout OhioCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advances in online security make it possible for Superior Credit Union to allow new customers to open a bank account online through a secure website. Current credit union members in Cincinnati, OH simply have to send a message to the bank for new account openings.
Applications to open a bank account online require all financial institutions to comply with the procedures outlined in the Patriot Act. This is a set of standards used across the United States to identify all new account holders for savings, loans, deposits, and for all safe deposit boxes. Knowing the customer is essential in fighting terrorism by vetting account holders to ensure they are not using the accounts for money laundering or funding terrorist organizations.
To provide the required information to open a bank account online, individuals in Cincinnati, OH will need to provide their legal name, current physical and mailing address, date of birth, and other required information. This information is used to verify your identity through authentication with information in your credit file with TransUnion.
Individuals who do not have the required identification or information on hand can go to any Superior Credit Union in the state for additional assistance. As with all online transactions, the customer will need to keep their password and account information safe and secure.
Superior Credit Union offers comprehensive banking services throughout Ohio. For more information about applying for an online bank account contact us at 513.281.9988.
