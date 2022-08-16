Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,979 in the last 365 days.

Security First To Open A Bank Account Online

Superior Credit Union

Superior Credit Union Logo

Superior Credit Union offers comprehensive banking services throughout Ohio

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advances in online security make it possible for Superior Credit Union to allow new customers to open a bank account online through a secure website. Current credit union members in Cincinnati, OH simply have to send a message to the bank for new account openings.

Applications to open a bank account online require all financial institutions to comply with the procedures outlined in the Patriot Act. This is a set of standards used across the United States to identify all new account holders for savings, loans, deposits, and for all safe deposit boxes. Knowing the customer is essential in fighting terrorism by vetting account holders to ensure they are not using the accounts for money laundering or funding terrorist organizations.

To provide the required information to open a bank account online, individuals in Cincinnati, OH will need to provide their legal name, current physical and mailing address, date of birth, and other required information. This information is used to verify your identity through authentication with information in your credit file with TransUnion.

Individuals who do not have the required identification or information on hand can go to any Superior Credit Union in the state for additional assistance. As with all online transactions, the customer will need to keep their password and account information safe and secure.

Superior Credit Union offers comprehensive banking services throughout Ohio. For more information about applying for an online bank account contact us at 513.281.9988.

Kelsey Joseph
Superior Credit Union
+1 877-717-2271
support@superiorcu.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Security First To Open A Bank Account Online

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.