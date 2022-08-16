Global HIV Drugs Market to Reach $ 41.08 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic Exclusive Report

HIV Drugs Market Segments HIV Drugs Market Infographics

The global HIV Drugs market is valued at US$ 29.43 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 41.08 Billion by 2030

Prominent market players Include Gilead Sciences, Janssen, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, TaiMed Biologics, CytoDyn, ViiV Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global HIV Drugs Market- by Product (Zolgensma, Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera, Delstrigo, Descovy, Dovato, Genvoya, Isentress, Juluca, Odefsey, Stribild, Symtuza, Tivicay, Triumeq, Trogarzo, Truvada, Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine, Fostemsavir, Leronlimab and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1092

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global HIV Drugs market is valued at US$ 29.43 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 41.08 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.26% during a forecast period of 2022-2030. One of the most severe and persistent illnesses brought on by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is regarded to be acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). It is a viral infection that grows through contact with blood, semen, breast milk, and other agents that have HIV infected them. HIV infection rates are increasing dramatically. The World Health Organization (WHO) evaluates that 33.0 million people worldwide are HIV-positive at this time. People are now more and more conscious of this, which has increased the number of testing processes. High potency HIV drugs are now in high demand for the treatment and management of the condition as a result of this.

The demand for HIV drugs has been positively impacted by the increase in HIV disease prevalence around the globe. HIV drugs assist in preventing the HIV virus from replicating, hence lowering the risk of transmission. HIV treatment operations being rescheduled could lead to a future patient backlog. For these conditions, it is possible to advise medication and lifestyle modifications till further notice. Additionally, some private hospitals and clinics treat HIV in nations like the U.S. However, it is recommended that clinics and clients uphold social estrangement standards.

Therefore, it is expected that all of these variables will have an impact on the market for HIV drugs in the future. HIV prevalence and the rate of HIV diagnosis and treatment are the two main reasons driving the market growth for HIV drugs. Additionally, government initiatives to raise public awareness of the causes, signs, and treatments for HIV are intensifying. These initiatives stress the importance of these treatments in halting the spread of the HIV virus. As a result, increased awareness brought on by such government activities is anticipated to fuel the growth of the HIV medicine market. The market for HIV medications is anticipated to develop, although strict government requirements for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs are projected to impede this.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the HIV Drugs market over the forecast years. The rising prevalence of HIV infection among Americans is to blame for this region's dominance. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) counted in 2021 that at the end of 2018, about 1.2 million people were living with HIV. Such a large patient group greatly increases the need for HIV medications. The population's awareness is another element influencing the progress of the region. In addition, the Asia Pacific HIV Drugs market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to an increasing elderly population and an expanding population overall.

Major market players operating in the HIV Drugs market include Gilead Sciences, Janssen, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, TaiMed Biologics, CytoDyn, ViiV Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Cipla Limited, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Emcure, Hetero Drugs, and Mylan among others.

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1092

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2021, Darunavir paired with ritonavir (DRV/r) will be made available as a second-line medication for HIV patients in low and middle-income countries for US$ 210 per patient/year, according to a pricing agreement announced by Unitaid and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI) and Hetero Labs LTD.

• In March 2021, A partnership contract was struck by Merck and Gilead Sciences Inc. to develop and market long-acting HIV treatment jointly. The firms want to combine Merck's investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor islatravir and Gilead's investigational capsid inhibitor lenacapavir to produce a two-drug regimen for HIV.

• In January 2021, ViiV Healthcare created Cabenuva, an injectable drug authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat adult patients with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV) infections.

Market Segments

Global HIV Drugs Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

• Zolgensma

• Atripla

• Biktarvy

• Complera

• Delstrigo

• Descovy

• Dovato

• Genvoya

• Isentress

• Juluca

• Odefsey

• Stribild

• Symtuza

• Tivicay

• Triumeq

• Trogarzo

• Truvada

• Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine

• Fostemsavir

• Leronlimab

• Others

Global HIV Drugs Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America HIV Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe HIV Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific HIV Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America HIV Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa HIV Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1092

Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global HIV Drugs market

- To receive an industry overview and future trends of the HIV Drugs market

- To analyze the HIV Drugs market drivers and challenges

- To get information on the HIV Drugs market value (US$Bn) forecast to 2030

- Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the HIV Drugs market industry

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1092