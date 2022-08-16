Vegan Food Market Growth, Size, Global Analysis, Share, Report, Forecast to 2022-2027
Global Vegan Food Market To Be Driven By The Rising Awareness For Health Benefits In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Vegan Food Market Growth, Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global vegan food market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vegan-food-market/requestsample
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
Market Overview (2015-2025)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 15.4 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 9%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 26.1 Billion
Rising awareness of the numerous health benefits of plant-based food products has expanded the customer base of this sector. Plant-based products help maintain blood pressure levels and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, cholesterol, and premature death. Manufacturers in the market have launched a range of high-quality food items in various flavors with appealing packaging solutions, which is further aiding the market growth.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vegan-food-market
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Vegan food is devoid of eggs, meat, dairy products, and all other animal-derived ingredients. Vegan food and diet advocates are known as vegans. Vegans often refrain from consuming food items that are manufactured using animal products such as refined white sugar and other products.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬:
• Dairy Alternatives
• Meat Substitutes
• Egg Alternative
• Vegan Bakery
• Confectionery
• Plant-Based Snacks
• Others
𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• North America
o United States of America
o Canada
• Europe
o United Kingdom
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Others
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o ASEAN
o Australia
o Others
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Mexico
o Others
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o United Arab Emirates
o Nigeria
o South Africa
o Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
The global demand for vegan food is strengthened by an increasing perception of animal health and exploitation in the food industry, which has contributed to a significant change towards plant-based food products and away from animal-based products. The rising success of the vegan diet and the increasing trend of adopting veganism has resulted in an increased demand for vegan food.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
The major players in the market are:
• Amy's Kitchen
• Danone S.A
• The Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Daiya Foods Inc.
• Tofutti Brands Inc.
• Ripple Foods Inc.
• Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:
Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hereditary-angioedema-therapeutic-market
India Fish Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-fish-market
Indian Bakery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-bakery-market
Portable Media Players Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-media-players-market
HVAC Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hvac-market
Saudi-Arabia LED Light Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-led-light-market
Single Use Filtration Assemblies Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/single-use-filtration-assemblies-market-report
Ginger Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ginger-market
Indian Digital Marketing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-digital-marketing-market
Maintenance Repair Operations MRO Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/maintenance-repair-operations-mro-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Adam Lee
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other