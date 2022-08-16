New York-based Designer & Artist Valev Laube Launches a Limited NFT Collection
A New York-based designer, entrepreneur, and artist Valev Laube launches a limited NFT collection bringing his large-scale digital landscape to Rarible.
The intent is to make artworks that look like jewelry pieces because that's not valued as a raw material in one part of the world can take the highest value when polished in another part”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City-based digital designer and entrepreneur Valev Laube is making a limited number of his large-scale digital landscape prints available as non-fungible tokens (NFT) on Rarible Marketplace, marking a first for the creative. The unique collectibles are based on two art collections "Utopian Reality" and "Urban Luxury" released by laube in 2017, and exhibited across the US throughout the past 5 years, including a high-profile exhibit of his motion art pieces at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. as part of the "Tonality of Culture" multidisciplinary show. Laube has currently made available three artworks from the Urban Luxury and one from Utopian Reality as NFTs, with more being released in the coming months, three per month from each respective collection.
Laube's art can be described as cynical taken on the luxury world where his artworks represent the dystopian existence and hypocrisy of the wealthy living in New York City. As he described in his 2017 statement "Glamorization has become a thriving part of our everyday life not only glamorizing celebrity life and depicting personality traits but also building up a desire to present ourselves as one of them. These photographs are taken all around Manhattan of various apartment buildings and recreated to represent various types of jewelry. Like jewelry, it is not the one shiny particle that makes it so worthy but rather a combination of people living side by side, interacting with each other, and learning to sometimes compromise for the better, and this is what urban life is all about - tolerating and accepting your neighbor yet keeping yourself on track to reach your highest," his work is a commentary on the value of luxury and perceived value of items coming from unexpected places. "The intent is to make artworks that look like jewelry pieces because that's not valued as a raw material in one part of the world can take the highest value when polished in another part," said Laube about his Urban Luxury art collection.
Laube is also a co-founder of The VL Studios, and an active designer in New York City working with local artists, companies, and corporations toward reaching their branding, and marketing goals. He is the nominee for Forbes Under 30, 2020, and has worked for an impressive list of clients as part of agency work or on a commission basis including Helen Yarmak, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, and many others.
High prints are available for sale on fineartamerica.com and NFTs can be found on his verified Rarible page.
