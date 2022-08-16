La Trobe in Top 300 World Universities

The University is now in the top 300 universities in the world – rising five positions to 296, making it the University’s best result since the ARWU ranking was established by ShanghaiRanking in 2003.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the excellent result is testament to academics across the University producing research that has global impact.

“Whether focused on enhancing food crops, understanding and preventing disease, improving athlete performance, or leading social change, La Trobe researchers are at the forefront of discovery and innovation,” Professor Dewar said.

“Our talented academics work incredibly hard, which is evident today with their strong research outputs contributing to this fantastic result.”

Professor Dewar said the result follows a positive trend for the University.

“Earlier this year La Trobe was named Australia’s strongest improver in the QS World University rankings, rising 46 places due to our research output, exceptional teaching and learning, strong graduate employment outcomes and reputation as an employer of choice,” Professor Dewar said.

“La Trobe is now at the highest level it has been for a decade in two of the world’s most prestigious and important rankings.

“Despite it being an extraordinary time for higher education institutions, our staff have demonstrated resilience, tenacity and innovation; I’m incredibly proud of their achievements,” Professor Dewar said.

The ARWU is released annually and this year ranked the academic and research performance of more than 2500 universities from around the world.

The ARWU ranks universities using several indicators of academic or research performance, including alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, highly cited researchers, papers published in Nature and Science, papers indexed in major citation indices, and the per capita academic performance of an institution.

In addition to ARWU, La Trobe continues to be rated in the top 350 in the QS World University rankings and top 250 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, making it among the top one per cent of universities in the world.

Media contact: Kate O’Connor – k.o’connor@latrobe.edu.au, 0436 189 629