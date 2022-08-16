Portable Induction Heating - An Easier Solution to Multiple Heavy Industrial Challenges
Thermo International maintains that its Portable Induction Heating System changes many heavy industrial applications for the better.MOUNT OLIVE, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermo International of Mount Olive, New Jersey USA, has taken induction heating technology to a new level for heavy industrial applications when it launched the portable induction heating system back in 2013. This Mobile Induction Heating System promised to shake things up and years later, the facts are in.
Even though there are other induction heating systems on the market, Thermo International's machines are #portable and easily applicable for multiple heavy industrial operations.
"We knew things were continually going to change when we launched Thermo International's portable induction heating system", said company spokesman Jeff Weinacker.
"Since competitors were doing the same old thing, Thermo International wanted to upgrade induction heating technology with a combination of programmable logic controller (PLC) and human machine interface (HMI)", added Weinacker. "These features allow greater visibility to the inner workings of the machine and enables the user to view vital voltages without knowing how to measure high and possibly dangerous voltages."
The system's programmable logic controller enables the addition of new features such as a user set line amp limit, an embedded temperature controller or run timers & indicator lights. Ultimately the Thermo International team knew it was going to be a huge benefit to customers by solving so many difficult heavy industrial problems. The plan is to continually upgrade the machines to suit customers' needs."
Thermo International was established in 2009 and has been consistently devoted to clients' needs in developing induction heating products & services. The company's aim is to innovate in any way it can, due to the firm belief that innovation drives progress and the greater gratification solving customers' needs.
Currently, the closest thing to Thermo International's induction heating system are the legacy induction heating machines that the company still services and maintains. Thermo International's induction heating system improved on this by fully redesigning the machine incorporating new features and fully leveraging the technology utilizing PLC and HMI. This adds adaptability and customization like never before, expanding the tuning range and useful applications.
Some heavy industrial applications include: boiler tube removal, nut heating, high temperature testing, bolt heating and thermal expansion. These alone were enough to make Thermo International's portable induction heating system more popular with customers in the heavy industrial space quickly.
Thermo International's Induction Heating Machines are available for purchase or rental from the corporate headquarters in Flanders, New Jersey, USA. To find out more about the various portable induction heating products, the place to visit is https://thermointernational.com/induction/is004-200-kw-induction-heater-power-supply/
For further information about Thermo International and its worldwide affiliate companies, go to # https://www.ThermoInternational.com
Jeff Weinacker
Thermo International
+1 973-970-9500
jeffw@thermointl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn