VEERUM named a 2022 Best Workplace in Technology™ by Great Place to Work®
VEERUM is recognized by Great Place to Work for creating a culture of trust.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® has named VEERUM Inc., a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, a 2022 Best Workplace in Technology following a thorough and independent analysis.
The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey. 98% of VEERUM employees said it's a great place to work, which is 38 percentage points higher than the average Canadian company.
“At VEERUM, our mission is to help our clients build and maintain a better world,” says VEERUM CEO David Lod. “Doing incredible things requires incredible teamwork, and we’re honoured to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology. It’s a testament to the culture of support, optimism, listening, innovation, and dedication we’ve created with our employees.”
About VEERUM
VEERUM’s digital twin technology allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. By elevating all siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application, VEERUM’s clients are accelerating their transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca
