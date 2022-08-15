PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 16, 2022 REVILLA GRILLS DPWH ON FLOOD CONTROL, QUAKE RECOVERY AND FLAGSHIP PROJECTS As the Senate Committee on Public Works convened for the first time, its Chairperson Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. grilled the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on its flood control, quake recovery, and the flagship projects of the current administration. This came after the committee convened for its organization and adoption of internal rules of procedure. The DPWH was asked to brief the committee on its concrete plans and projects to address current yet recurring public infrastructure issues such as flooding in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces, the integrity of structures affected by earthquakes, and status of contentious infrastructure projects such as the Pasig River Expressway. "Hindi maaaring magbingi-bingihan sa mga reklamo ng taumbayan sa mga proyektong hindi natapos, sa mga baha na maaari sanang masolusyunan pero tinutulugan, sa mga gusaling sobra-sobra sa presyo. These are only among the many critical issues we will never turn a blind eye to," Revilla declared. The solon also emphasized that public works should always be guided by accountability especially since it involves billions of public funds. He stressed that projects must always be carried through to the finish line since it is primarily "for the people - in every sense of the word". The veteran lawmaker sought tangible plans from the Department. He appealed to the DPWH to construct more resilient and sustainable structures and facilities that will provide permanent solutions. "Paulit-ulit nalang kasi," he said. "Tamang proyekto, sa tamang presyo, na tama ang kalidad, sa tamang oras - never a minute too late. Our plans must not only be responsive, they must be progressive", Sen. Revilla said as he shares his vision for the country's infrastructure development that is free from the current problems being experienced by many Filipinos. Revilla also quizzed DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan on the Department's plan for the quake affected infrastructures in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), asking how the government intends to fund the recovery efforts amounting to over one billion pesos for infrastructure alone. He also asked for the timetable to complete such efforts. Sen. Revilla further asked the Department about their top 10 flagship infrastructure projects. DPWH was encouraged by the Senator to build on the gains of the "Build, Build, Build" Progam of former President Duterte by continuing the public infrastructures conceived and commenced during the previous administration and to support the policies and projects of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. "As the Filipino people enjoy the benefits of the previous administration's "Build Build Build" promises, may we be inspired to continue on the legacy. Sa huli, nasusukat ang ating ambag sa taumbayan sa mga proyektong iiwan natin sa kanila. Let that be our source of inspiration to keep working hard in building a better and brighter future for all Filipinos.", Sen. Revilla closed. Rule X, Sec. 13 of the Rules of the Senate provide that the Committee shall have jurisdiction over "all matters relating to planning, construction, maintenance, improvement and repair of public buildings, highways, bridges, roads, ports, airports, harbors and parks; drainage, flood control and protection; and irrigation and water utilities". It shall be composed of 13 members, with the Senate President Pro Tempore, the Majority Leader, and the Minority Leader as additional members sitting ex officio. Also present in the hearing were Vice Chairs Sen. Mark Villar and Sen. Win Gatchalian, Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, Sen. Christopher Lawrence T. Go, and Sen. Joseph Victor G. Ejercito.