Nominees announced for 2nd District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY – The Second District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Second District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge David R. Hamilton, October 31, 2022.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Richard Gallegos, adult defender, Davis County Public Defender; Matthew Hansen, deputy county attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office; Jason Nelson, general felonies division chief/deputy county attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office; Blaine Rawson, partner/shareholder, Ray Quinney & Nebeker; Drew Yeates, assistant attorney, United States Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Second District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon August 25, 2022. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

