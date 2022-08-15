ACC Releases June 2022 Resin Production and Sales Statistics
WASHINGTON (August 15, 2022) – U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 7.7 billion pounds during June 2022, a decrease of 6.3 percent compared to the prior month, and a decrease of 4.1 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to statistics released today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC). Year-to-date production was 47.6 billion pounds, a 6.8 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.
Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 7.7 billion pounds during June 2022, a decrease of 4.3 percent compared to the prior month, and a decrease of 2.0 percent from the same month one year earlier. Year-to-date sales and captive use were 47.1 billion pounds, a 6.4 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.
ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group
The ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group makes available detailed reports (including monthly production and end-use sales data for major thermoplastic and thermoset resins) to subscribers of its various services. For more information on subscriptions to the resin reports, please click here.
