ACC Releases June 2022 Resin Production and Sales Statistics

WASHINGTON (August 15, 2022) – U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 7.7 billion pounds during June 2022, a decrease of 6.3 percent compared to the prior month, and a decrease of 4.1 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to statistics released today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC). Year-to-date production was 47.6 billion pounds, a 6.8 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.

Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 7.7 billion pounds during June 2022, a decrease of 4.3 percent compared to the prior month, and a decrease of 2.0 percent from the same month one year earlier. Year-to-date sales and captive use were 47.1 billion pounds, a 6.4 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.