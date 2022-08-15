Melissa D. Shah, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa D. Shah, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for her outstanding work as a Vascular Surgeon and in acknowledgment of her excellence at Albany Med Vascular Group.

A highly trained expert in her field, Dr. Shah has practiced at Albany Med Vascular Group for over 20 years. Co-founded by Dr. Shah's father, the medical clinic is the largest provider of vascular surgery in the northeastern United States. With a world-renowned team of physicians, they are experts in traditional open surgery and minimally invasive procedures that treat an extensive range of problems affecting the circulatory system. Today, many procedures pioneered by the Albany Med Vascular Group team are considered standard of care.

Dr. Shah specializes in arterial balloon angioplasty, stent placement, endovascular aortic aneurysm repairs, open thoracic and abdominal aneurysm repairs, dialysis access placement, varicose veins, and arterial insufficiency. She also works with her patients to help them manage chronic blood vessel conditions.

In pursuit of her higher education, Dr. Shah earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology at Brown University in 1999 and her Doctor of Medicine degree at Albany Medical College in 2005. She completed her Residency in General Surgery at Boston Medical Center in 2010 and a Fellowship in Vascular Surgery at Albany Medical Center in 2012. She is board-certified in Vascular Surgery and General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Shah describes herself as a soldier in her field who is ready to tackle any obstacles that stand in the way of her patients' good health and access to best-in-class care. She hopes to help train a new generation of medical professionals who will learn to develop and deliver more optimal levels of care.

Dr. Shah enjoys spending time with her five-year-old Pomeranian and following Formula One automobile racing in her spare time.

