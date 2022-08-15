ROBERTS, Wis., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel S. Stoeckeler, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Achiever for his professional excellence in Family Practice and Emergency Medicine and in acknowledgment of his achievements with Baldwin Area Medical Center (currently Western Wisconsin Health, Baldwin WI) and Aspirus Stanley Hospital in Stanley, WI.

A board-certified physician with 37 years of experience, Dr. Stoeckeler is now semi-retired. However, he continues to practice emergency medicine as a locum tenens at Aspirus Stanley Hospital, a Level 3 Trauma Center in Stanley, WI. During his years in full-time medical practice, Dr. Stoeckeler was a Family Medicine physician for over 26 years. He additionally served as the EMS medical director for the Baldwin Ambulance Service for 18 years.

In pursuit of his higher education, Dr. Stoeckeler obtained a Bachelor of Science in Experimental Psychology with a minor in Biochemistry at the University of Minnesota in 1976. He also studied classical guitar during his undergraduate studies and performed with the university's jazz ensemble. He continued his studies at the University of Minnesota, where he attended medical school, obtaining his Medical Degree in 1985. He later completed a Master of Science in Health Informatics during his Residency in Family Practice.

Following medical school, Dr. Stoeckeler completed an internship in Pediatrics and a residency in Family Medicine at the University of Minnesota. Throughout his medical school and residency, he trained in Electron Microscopy and took part in medical research. He authored software for the NICU at the University of Minnesota while working on his Master's in Health Informatics. Subsequently, he co-authored medical articles focusing on his research, one of which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1985, titled "Familial Pyrimidinemia and Pyrimidinuria Associated with Severe Fluorouracil Toxicity." These publications were some of the highlights of his medical education.

Upon completing his Family Practice Residency, he became board-certified in Family Medicine. He joined a primary care practice in Baldwin, WI, where he continued to practice full-spectrum Family Practice for 26 years. This included family medicine clinic, obstetrics, 80,000 hours of E.R. coverage, hospitalist coverage, and general surgical assists. He also trained in upper and lower G.I. and endoscopy, performing approximately 2000 of these procedures. Additionally, he pursued coursework in Metabolism and Functional Medicine, which he applied to his Family Practice.

Dr. Stoeckeler was recognized as one of America's top family doctors for 2002 – 2003 by the Consumer's Research Council of America and received a 2005 businessman of the year award from the Business Advisory Council of the National Republican Congressional Committee. He maintains professional membership with the American Academy of Family Practice and the American Board of Family Medicine, among his professional affiliations.

Dr. Stoeckeler continued to enjoy music throughout his life, playing guitar and piano. In addition to his primary career path, he contributed nearly three years of community service with the Armed Forces Professional Entertainment Overseas Program (AFPEO), currently called Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) and USO. He volunteered intermittently as a civilian DOD contractor between 1978 and 1996, producing and performing in overseas musical entertainment for U.S. military personnel stationed at remote and forward operating bases worldwide. Some of the operations supported include the following: Desert Storm, Operation Deny Flight, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Uphold Democracy, and Operation Joint Endeavor. Dr. Stoeckeler recalls these experiences as some of the highlights of his life and provided great insights and conversations with the many veterans he cared for in his medical practice.

On a personal note, Dr. Stoeckeler is happily married, and his immediate family includes his wife, his daughter, and a son who is married with two children. He spends his free time enjoying family, the outdoors, hunting, hobby farming, playing piano, writing, and recording.

Dr. Stoeckeler wishes to dedicate this honorable recognition with special thanks to his mother and father, the USO, AFPEO/AFE, and his colleague and mentor, Dr. Neal Melby, who greatly inspired him during his career.

