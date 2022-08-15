JJR Marketing Celebrates 16 Years as One of Chicagoland's Top PR/Marketing Agencies

The number 16 has many meanings. According to The #FactSite, one attribute of the number is that maps of years ago contained a symbol called a compass rose. This symbol included 16 different directional points such as north, north-north-east, and north-east.

As it celebrates its 16th anniversary, JJR Marketing, a woman, minority-owned PR/Marketing agency in Naperville, Illinois earning top ratings by organizations such as Clutch and Expertise.com, found its compass point for success thanks to a tenacious focus on presenting expertise combined with traditional and innovative services and products.

"For the past 16 years, JJR has become a sought-after agency advisor to various nonprofit and for profit organizations and small to mid-sized businesses," said JJR's CEO and Founder Jacqueline S. Ruiz. "Our success didn't happen overnight. The cultivation of top talent, expertise and innovation has paid off in JJR in becoming a financially profitable and established small business for a very long time."

JJR has beaten the odds in its longevity as a small business. According to a recent article from LendingTree, its analysis of Labor of Statistics data found that "18.4% of private sector businesses in the U.S. fail within the first year. After five years, 49.7% have faltered, while after 10 years, 65.5% of businesses have failed."

Part of JJR's longevity is its creative marketing solutions. Throughout the years, Ruiz and her team have created items such as a deck of cards to explain the 14 main vehicles of marketing and their correlation of effectiveness versus cost, the CMO (Chief Marketing Officer Board Game in collaboration with the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) and the five types of marketing assessment.

As an international speaker, an industry subject matter expert and prolific author of 29 books, Ruiz will launch her newest book in September called "The Golden Five Framework: The Five Essential Types of Marketing Methodology."

"I want people to understand that there are different layers of marketing," she said. "At its basic definition, marketing is the way in which businesses research, create and then execute a strategy to deliver value to serve the needs of a specific market. When clients come to our agency, we try to find the best strategy which will help them gain a greater awareness of their efforts and have a confident understanding of where to best direct their time, funds and resources."

In addition to its work, JJR was accepted into two prestigious accelerator programs aiding new entrepreneurs with forming the basics pillars to build a solid foundation for future success. The agency participated in the DePaul University Women Entrepreneurship Cohort 3 and the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, Latino Business Action Network Cohort 11.

"Small businesses, one of our major client groups, need resources so they can grow and thrive like JJR," Ruiz said. "One of the ways that we, as an agency, can support them is to create a plan to share their expertise and information with the public and create their branding. We would like to be their trusted partner and brand in the media and we can only do that through continuous growth. I look forward to working with our clients for many, many more years to come."

About JJR Marketing:

JJR Marketing is a full-service, award-winning marketing and public relations agency. We're passionate about taking your business to "ascending" mode. Our integrated approach harnesses the power of your brand to create leads, increase sales, drive digital traffic, tap into new markets and make things happen. That's why companies, from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500, choose JJR Marketing. For information, call 630-445-2333 or visit http://www.jjrmarketing.com. ###

