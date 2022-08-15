Submit Release
Worldwide Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market to Grow at 6.5% to $5.5 Billion in 2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Powertrain, Electronics), By Adhesive Chemistry (Solvent, Emulsion, Radiation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight and enhance performance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market.

There has been a positive outlook in the automotive sector across the developed markets such as the U.S. to developing markets such as India. Technological developments and performance enhancements in vehicles have led to the installation of specialized components, which is expected to have a positive impact on the automotive tapes market.

The market is witnessing switching trends with growing popularity and demand for electric vehicles. Prominent vehicle manufacturers are aiming to comply with environmental standards and emission norms by reducing vehicle pollutants at a significant level. Thus, battery-operated vehicles including cars, mini trucks, and others are gaining popularity across the globe, which in turn is expected to drive the penetration for automotive adhesive tapes.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

  • The interior attachment application segment accounted for revenue valued at USD 912.2 million in 2021 owing to rising demand for tapes in interior application to improve aesthetics of vehicles
  • The emulsion-based adhesive tapes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a revenue CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period as the industry is witnessing rising concerns of VOC emissions and thus expect stringent regulations pertaining to the same in the future
  • The powertrain application segment is expected to witness a notable CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period on account of rising penetration of adhesive tapes in electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains
  • Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue and was valued at USD 858.5 million in 2021, owing to high per vehicle content of tapes in the European automotive brands
  • Manufacturers operating in the market are looking forward to understand the emerging sub-segment application of tapes in vehicles to gauge the market potential in the future

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Adhesive Chemistry Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

 Companies Mentioned

  • L&L Products, Inc.
  • Sika Automotive AG
  • The 3M Company
  • Specialty Pulp Manufacturing, Inc (SPMI)
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Lida Industry Co, Ltd.
  • ThreeBond Co., Ltd.
  • PPG Industries
  • ABI Tape Products
  • Adchem Corporation
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Saint Gobain
  • Berry Plastics
  • tesa SE
  • Lintec Corporation
  • Advanced Tapes International Ltd.
  • Scapa
  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • Shurtape
  • Henkel AG

