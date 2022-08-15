Submit Release
Minister Mendicino to make an announcement regarding Canada's preparedness against cyber threats

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, for an announcement regarding federal support for initiatives that keep Canadians safe from cyber-attacks and other cyber threats.

He will be joined by the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, Ontario.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino and Member of Parliament Chagger will take questions from the media.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

9:30 a.m. EDT

Reading Room – 3rd floor
Institute for Quantum Computing, Quantum Nano Centre
University of Waterloo
200 University Avenue West
Waterloo, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: About Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Public Health Ontario, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

